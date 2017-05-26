What is Jamaat Qaidat al-jihad fi'shibhi al-qarrat al-Hindiya, India's new terror group

The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet in the Mysuru blast case and blamed an outfit called the Base Movement for the incident. There are several accounts for the Base Movement, but the most definitive one is that it is another name for the al-Ummah, a dreaded terror group down south.

The name Base Movement has an interesting history to it. It is derived from the Arabic words Jamaat Qaidat al-jihad fi'shibhi al-qarrat al-Hindiya.

Terror groups often change the name of the outfit when the heat is high. An example of this was the changing of the name of Jamaat-ud-Dawa to Falah-e-Insaniyat. In this case the al-Ummah became the Base Movement.

Tracking Base Movement:

In Tamil Nadu, an outfit called the al-Ummah was born several years back. This outfit has primarily targeted Hindu leaders and was also responsible for the Coimbatore blasts. The outfit also recently carried out a blast outside the BJP's office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

However with the heat quotient soaring, the outfit decided to rebrand itself and call it the Base Movement.

Why Base Movement?

It is a well known fact that this group derives inspiration from the al-Qaeda. After the court blasts, the group would leave behind a letter with a stern message and a photograph of Osama Bin Laden. The group says that it supports the al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) which was launched in the year 2014.

The name Base Movement is derived from the AQIS. The official name of the AQIS is Jamaat Qaidat al-jihad fi'shibhi al-qarrat al-Hindiya. When you translate this into English it becomes Organisation of the Base of Jihad in the Indian Sub-Continent.

