What is Flipkart Gridlock Hackathon? Win Free Gift Vouchers* Participate Now!

If you have the wit to take on Flipkart's challenge and solve the traffic tension in Bangalore with a canny beaming idea then it is your bumper ticket to win Rs. 2,00,000 worth Gift Voucher from Flipkart. 10 years before Flipkart born from a fresh innovative idea and changed the way India shops and ever since it is trying to make people's lives easier. Now it is looking to thrive on Bangalore traffic congestion and it is looking forward to breaking the thickening wall through Gridlock Hackathon.

Hackathon is a design springlike event where the computer programmers and others experts collaborate intensively on software projects to create usable yet effective projects that will help the company or a concept in multiple ways. It seems Flipkart's 10th-anniversary celebrations are dedicated to hometown Bangalore and it has taken the initiative to ease the traveling within the city.

Participants have to register their entry for Hackathon and then they can continue the process where a PPT of maximum 8 slides. (1 slide on context/scope, 1 slide on problem description, 2-3 slides on analysis/research on why a problem exists and 2-3 slides on proposed solution and as the last slide it has to be 1 slide linking all supporting documents including code repositories and instructions on how to execute the code) has to be uploaded. Participants may either upload a zip file/folder of the PPT or they can upload the PPT to a google drive and share the link with them. Then the top entries will be shortlisted based on the judging criteria and shortlisted entrants will have to do a demo in front of the jury for 10 minutes and then the winners will be decided. The contest will open from June 7 to June 20. Hurry & Register Now.

The winners will get Flipkart Gift Voucher ₹200,000 as a 1st Prize, Flipkart Gift Voucher ₹100,000 on 2nd Prize and 3rd Prize will be Flipkart Gift Voucher of ₹50,000. Submit your entries to Gridlock Hackathon now and remember, your idea may be small but it may connect the dots of a solution which in turn may going to ease the traffic forever. Innovate and take the initiative to something big. Go to 'Oneindia Coupons' for more and be notified.

