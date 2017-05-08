What is Delhi water tanker scam about

The highlight of Sunday was the Delhi water tanker scam. Aam Admi Party's Kapil Mishra was sacked as the water minister and also removed from the post of Delhi Jal Board chief.

According to Mishra, he was sacked as he had asked Kejriwal to take action against those involved in the scam. On Sunday, he met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and briefed him about the scam.

The scam is expected to rock the AAP government in Delhi. What is the Delhi water tanker scam all about? Read here to find out:

What is the Delhi water tanker scam? The Delhi water tanker scam is worth Rs 400 crore. The scam is about alleged irregularities in hiring private tankers by the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi to supply water to the areas which did not fall under DJB's network. After being voted to power in Delhi, the AAP government set up a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the irregularities. This committee was headed by Kapil Mishra. In August the committee submitted a report in which it was stated that an estimated Rs 400-crore scam took place in 2012 as the Sheila Dikshit government practiced favouritism in hiring stainless steel tankers. Mishra reportedly wrote to Arvind Kejriwal and apprised him of the possible involvement of AAP ministers in the scam. Scam suppressed? The report was then submitted to the then Lt Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung. It was recommended that the scam be probed by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi police. Mishra has been alleging that Kejriwal has been trying to suppress the scam. He alleged that Kejriwal was trying to suppress the scam because of the involvement of some AAP ministers. It was also alleged that Kejriwal sacked Mishra because the latter was tying to expose the ministers who were involved in the scam. Won't delay any further The Delhi ACB registered a case against Sheila Dikshit Arvind Kejriwal in June. Mishra has said that he would provide all evidence to the ACB. Mishra took to Twitter and said that he had told Kejriwal about the scam. I cannot delay releasing the details any further, Mishra also said. He is expected to go before the ACB and reveal further details about the scam.

OneIndia News