What India expects from Abu Dhabhi's crown prince's visit

India hopes that the visit by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will help boost ties. The crown prince is in New Delhi to attend the Republic Day celebrations as a chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special gesture by receiving Nahyan at the airport. During his visit, he would hold talks on issues ranging from counter-terrorism, investments and energy security. According to the ministry of external affairs several Memoranda of Understanding relating to defence cooperation, maritime partnership among other issues would be signed.

Following Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi in 2015, cooperation between the two nations has been stepped up considerably. Both countries work closely on security related issues and this visit to New Delhi will only enhance it further, MEA officials say.

The visit will also help enhance the cooperation between the two countries in counter-terrorism. The two countries are working closely on issues relating to the Islamic State. Several persons have been deported from the UAE in the past year.

Apart from the Islamic State, the UAE has also helped India in identifying properties of criminals wanted by India. Cooperation while dealing with Indian Mujahideen operatives too has been extended.

Apart from this the MEA feels that UAE may become a strategic partner and help in filling up one of Indias strategic oil reserves. Negotiations to this effect are at a final stage, MEA officials say.

OneIndia News