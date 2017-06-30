Today is the last date to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. While many are looking up for articles on how you should link your Aadhaar with PAN card, it is also important to know what happens if you do not do so.

Before proceeding further, you must read what the government notification says. "Every person who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities."

What happens if you don't link Aadhaar with PAN The Supreme Court said that if you do not have an Aadhaar card, there is no immediate cause for concern. Your PAN will not be cancelled. This is however only a partial relief. The CBTD said in a circular, " Only a partial relief by the court has been given to those who do not have Aadhaar and who do not wish to obtain Aadhaar for the time being, that their PAN will not be cancelled so that other consequences under the I-T Act for filing to quote PAN may not arise. Broadly this would mean that those who have both Aadhaar and PAN will have to link both. There is no relief provided for such persons. You will eventually need to link Aadhaar with PAN Aadhaar has become mandatory for most services. Eventually you will have to get an Aadhaar card and quote your biometric number while filing your Income Tax returns. This would be necessary for those applying for PAN card or opening bank accounts. Do you have to quote PAN Even if there is no PAN-Aadhaar linkage, the PAN number has to be quoted in all banking and financial transactions. Even if you are not required to file IT returns, but have both Aadhaar and PAN, you will still have to link both. Get correction made There have been several cases where people have not been able to link Aadhaar with PAN due to spelling errors in one of the cards. In such an event you must get the same corrected depending on which card has the mistake. For spelling mistake in the PAN card you can visit the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) website. If the mistake is on the Aadhaar card, the you would have to visit the UIDAI (Aadhaar) portal.

OneIndia News