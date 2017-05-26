What do you feel about the govt? PM Modi wants your feedback to run India ‘better’

New Delhi, May 26: Continuing with the country's democratic tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre decided to take feedback from the voters on Friday.

Taking on Twitter--where PM Modi has around 30.1 million followers--he asked Indians to rate his government. He also sought suggestions to run the government better.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App. http://nm4.in/dnldapp," tweeted PM Modi.

Immediately after PM Modi tweeted, his followers started replying, retweeting and liking the message. Till the time this report was filed, the tweet got around 860 retweets and 2,600 likes.

However, not all comments were positive.

The PM on the "special" day will be on a whirlpool tour of Assam, inaugurating several developmental projects and addressing voters.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the country's longest river bridge, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, in Tinsukia district around 10.45am. Next, he will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute Assam at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district around 12.10pm.

Around 3pm, he will symbolically lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Assam (proposed to be set up at Changsari in Kamrup district) at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati through remote control.

