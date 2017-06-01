What did the peacock in no mood tell the peahen? I hate tears Pushpa

Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma who on Wednesday suggested to make cow as a national animal presented his unique theory and said that since peacock is a brahmachari (celibate) its a national bird.

He made the remark to back his observation that cows should replace the tiger as the national animal because it's also holy.

Jutice Sharma's version on the mating habits of peafowls has it that peahens become pregnant by swallowing the tears of the peacock.

"Peacock was made the national bird of India because it is Brahmachari. Cow is pious like peacock. Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant. It just swallows tears of the peacock," he said.

However, with reference to his verdict, Twitterati exploded with reactions. Some of the best ones are here:

What does the peacock say to the peahen when he is not in the mood? Pushpa, I hate tears" #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) May 31, 2017

When a peacock cries, he is actually having an orgasm. — Samosaji™ (@ek_samosa_dena) May 31, 2017

Shukr hai he didn't sing 🎵 चिट्ठी में भेजा पीकॉक ने इसे🎵 https://t.co/FEfuuIdNS9 — FarraGau CowFefe (@YearOfRat) May 31, 2017

Peacock: Let's have sex

Peahen: Dude, we're just good friends

Peacock cries, peahen gets pregnant https://t.co/pKN5A43u5l — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 31, 2017

Sir, I have better things to do than to 'see peacock do sex'. Thanks. https://t.co/qt9ZQGIYhz — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) May 31, 2017

this is the natural reproduction system of the peacock Not from tears, at Bandipur #meatingpeacock #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock pic.twitter.com/KUzWrF4SMI — Dr Shivanand meranal (@drshivanandmm) June 1, 2017

Met a girl last night and we drank my tears all night long by god — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 31, 2017

i learnt two things today. One, is a new word #Covfefe . second, that peahen gets pregnant drinking tears of d #peacock. Feeling enriched. — Prince Thomas (@pmt_sojourner) May 31, 2017

Peahen gets pregnant by swallowing tears of peacock, says a high court judge - making me shed tears for the quality of our judiciary — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) May 31, 2017

OneIndia News