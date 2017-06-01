What did the peacock in no mood tell the peahen? I hate tears Pushpa

Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma who on Wednesday suggested to make cow as a national animal presented his unique theory and said that since peacock is a brahmachari (celibate) its a national bird.

He made the remark to back his observation that cows should replace the tiger as the national animal because it's also holy.

Jutice Sharma's version on the mating habits of peafowls has it that peahens become pregnant by swallowing the tears of the peacock.

"Peacock was made the national bird of India because it is Brahmachari. Cow is pious like peacock. Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant. It just swallows tears of the peacock," he said.

However, with reference to his verdict, Twitterati exploded with reactions. Some of the best ones are here:

