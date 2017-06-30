What about lynching of Indrajit Dutta? Well, #NotInMyName is truly secular and selective

Two days back, I got stuck in a horrible traffic jam. At first it did not strike me what exactly had led to this jam, but later on it dawned upon me that this was due to the #NotInMyName protest.

To start with, I reiterate that lynching of people irrespective of religion or caste is horrific crime.

However what appalls me the most is that the outrage is selective. This immediately got me thinking of the various other incidents in the country where Hindus have been the target of lynching. Two cases immediately came to my mind.

One of the killing of RSS worker, Rudresh at Bengaluru and other the lynching of Indrajit Dutta at Burdwan, West Bengal. Rudresh was targeted by a group of Muslim youth and during the investigation, the police arrested several persons linked to terror organisations and also the PFI.

In the case of Dutta, he had to pay with his life as he refused to contribute towards Moharram celebrations. The Birbhum police said that there was no communal angle to this case. The incident dates back to November 2016.

I am sure that none remember Dutta or Rudresh any longer. There were a few protests here and there, but then a large number of people did not think it important enough to launch campaigns such as #NotInMyName. Is it because the so-called secular brigade is selective in its approach? Is it because it becomes a fashion statement only when a voice is raised against a crime committed against a minority? If the secular or bindi brigade wants to spread the message that all are equal in India, then why is the outrage selective? I rest my case.

OneIndia News