Whale carcass washes ashore in two parts at Juhu, Madh beaches

Not a pretty sight for beach walkers

On Sunday, morning walkers were welcomed with a stench emanating from the carcass of the whale. Split into two, the head and throat of that whale had washed ashore on Juhu lay there till Sunday evening. The forest department claimed that he had received information only on Sunday evening after which officials cleared the spot up. Researchers believe that the mammal may have died at least two weeks ago and the body splitting into two could have been a process of decomposition.