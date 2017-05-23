Whale carcass washes ashore in two parts at Juhu, Madh beaches

The highly decomposed body of an approximately 40-foot whale washed ashore in two parts on the Mumbai coastline. Morning walkers spotted the whale carcass on Sunday morning. This is the first instance of marine life washing ashore this year along the city's coast.
Bryde’s whale carcass split into two
A 16-foot part of a whale, identified by marine experts as Bryde's whale washed ashore at Madh beach while a 20-foot portion of the same mammal washed ashore Juhu beach on Sunday. Researchers from the Konkan Cetacean Research Team collected samples after which the mammal was buried at one end of Juhu beach. State forest department officials confirmed that the parts belonged to the same whale. While the head and throat of the whale had washed ashore near Retreat Hotel at Madh beach, the remaining body and the tail were found near Novotel Hotel, Juhu.
Bryde’s whale, the most commonly found baleen whale
Experts believe that the carcass was that of a Bryde's whale. It is the most commonly found baleen whale along the Indian coast. The mammals can grow upto 50 feet and have sharp rostrum and variable falcate dorsal fins. These whales can reach a maximum length of 15 metres and can weigh between 13 and 22 tonnes. With less than 1,00,000 population across the world, they are under the protected category.
Not a pretty sight for beach walkers
On Sunday, morning walkers were welcomed with a stench emanating from the carcass of the whale. Split into two, the head and throat of that whale had washed ashore on Juhu lay there till Sunday evening. The forest department claimed that he had received information only on Sunday evening after which officials cleared the spot up. Researchers believe that the mammal may have died at least two weeks ago and the body splitting into two could have been a process of decomposition.
Whale washed ashore in Puri earlier this year
Similar scenes were witnessed in Puri earlier this year. A 30-foot whale had washed ashore along Puri's coastline. Visitors who arrived at the beach on the morning of April 3 spotted the carcass of a whale lying on the shore. Forest department officials were informed immediately after which the clearance process was initiated.
Carcass washed ashore Puri's Balukhanda beach
Researchers had suspected that the mammal died after being hit by a vessel or ship. A crane was used to dispose of the body of the mammal while samples were collected to run tests and ascertain the cause of the whale's death. The rising trend of marine life death has become a cause of concern for conservationists and researchers alike.
Oneindia News