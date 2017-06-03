'Western Culture' cause for triple talaq, rape cases in India: Kumar

Mumbai, June 3: Reacting to the frequent incidents of rapes and triple talaq Rashtriya Swayam Sevak leader Indresh Kumar has fallen in a soup after his statement that 'western culture' is responsible for the evil of rape and domestic violence in India.

He blamed the 'western influence' for the controversial Islamic practice of triple talaq apart from female foeticide.

"Love is pure, but the western culture has changed it into a passion, which has somehow manifested into a business. The reason behind rape, divorce is this western culture. People are now expressing their love in the form of Valentine's Day openly. This is what is responsible for the increasing cases of triple talaq, rape, domestic violence, killing female foeticide, etc.," Kumar told ANI.

Addressing the RSS volunteers on the completion of a training programme on Friday, Kumar said that the love holds 'purity' and 'piousness' in the country, but the western culture has commercialised it and has given birth to Valentine Day.

It is to recall that Kumar earlier made headlines for saying that those who participate in 'beef fest' should mend their ways as they are bringing shame to the country by involving in an act which is against the 'humanity'

"Those who are doing this (beef fests) are just a few among the population of 121 crore. They do not represent the opinion of the nation. Their act and those who support it are evils and against humanity. It is better that they should change their ways," he said.

OneIndia News