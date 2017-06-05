West Bengal WBJEE 2017 result 2017 expected today, how to check

The West Bengal WBJEE 2017 result 2017 is expected to be declared today. Students can check their result on the official website. WBJEE, an entrance exam for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and technology courses, was held on 23 April. The Board had released the answer key online on 17 May.

How to check West Bengal WBJEE 2017 result 2017:

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter registration number and other details

Click view result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News