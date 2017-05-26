West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2017 on May 30 at 10 am, how to check

The West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared on May 30 at 10 am. The results of the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be available at 10 am on the official website.

WBCHSE president Mohua Das said, "The results would be officially declared at 10 am on Tuesday (May 30), and will be accessible online from 11 am." Students can also check their results at wbresults.nic.in.

The class 12 exams were conducted between March 15 and March 29, while the class 10 examination was held from February 22 to March 3 at various test centres across the state.

How to check West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2017

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click the relevant link

Enter the necessary information

Submit

Results will be displayed

Take a printout

OneIndia News