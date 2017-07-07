West Bengal violence: TMC MLA removed as in-charge of Basirhat

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday took a political action in connection with the communal violence in Basirhat of North 24 Paraganas district. The party has removed TMC MLA Deependu Biswas as the party in-charge of the area amid rising political tension between ruling and opposition parties.

Football player-turned-politician Biswas is an MLA from Basirhat Dakshin constituency of West Bengal.

Violence had erupted between two communities at Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the distrit early this week over the Facebook post, following which a young man was arrested.

The incident had triggered an unprecedented spat between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Banerjee had accused the Governor of acting like "a BJP block president" and "threatening" her. The Raj Bhavan voiced surprise over Banerjee's "attitude and language", and said, "the Hon'ble Governor cannot remain a mute spectator to the affairs in the state".

OneIndia News