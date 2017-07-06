Bengal communal violence: Injured person dies at Kolkata hospital

A person, who was injured in the Basirhat communal violence in North 24 Paraganas district, died at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday.

Basirhat is the epicentre of the violence that began in Bengal's North 24 Parganas. Adjoining areas, including Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur and Tentulia, witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week.

Internet services continued to be disrupted and paramilitary forces and police remained posted in the troubled area.

But shops and markets reopened, bus services resumed and locals started coming out of their homes

OneIndia News