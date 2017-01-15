West Bengal: Six dead, several injured in Gangasagar fair stampede

Six persons died and several others were injured in a stampede at Kachuberia during Gangasagar fair in West Bengal on Sunday, said reports.

The stampede occurred around 5pm at jetty number 5 of Kachuberia ghats in South24 Parganas district. The stampede is said to occurred at jetty number 5 while people were trying to get on a boat.

(Gangasagar) West Bengal: Stampede in Gangasagar fair, 1 dead. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/wp1fCKsPUf — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

According to reports, NDRF teams and the local police have reached the spot for relief and rescue operations. Some 16 lakh pilgrims had gathered on Makar Sankranti to take a holy dip in the Ganges on Saturday.

The pilgrims were trying to get on to a Kolkata-bound vessel from Gangasagar ghat on Sunday afternoon when the incident happened.

OneIndia News