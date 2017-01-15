West Bengal: Six dead, several injured in Gangasagar fair stampede

The stampede occurred around 5pm at jetty number 5 of Kachuberia ghats in South24 Parganas district.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Six persons died and several others were injured in a stampede at Kachuberia during Gangasagar fair in West Bengal on Sunday, said reports.

The stampede occurred around 5pm at jetty number 5 of Kachuberia ghats in South24 Parganas district. The stampede is said to occurred at jetty number 5 while people were trying to get on a boat.

According to reports, NDRF teams and the local police have reached the spot for relief and rescue operations. Some 16 lakh pilgrims had gathered on Makar Sankranti to take a holy dip in the Ganges on Saturday.

Stampede
Representational Image

The pilgrims were trying to get on to a Kolkata-bound vessel from Gangasagar ghat on Sunday afternoon when the incident happened.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

west bengal, stampede, sankranti, ganges

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 19:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 