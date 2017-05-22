WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2017 will be out this week

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the Madhyamik Pariksha results 2017. The results would be declared before the end of May or in the last week of the month.

"WBBSE is expected to declare WBBSE Class 10 results 2017 and WBBSE Class 12 results 2017 in the last week of May", an official from the board said. Students can check their results at wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE had conducted the class 10th Madhyamik examination from February 22 to March 3 all over the state. In 2016, around 11.4 lakh students had appeared for the WBBSE 10th examination.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is a statutory body that conducts Class 10 examination in the state.

All government and private schools in the state come under the purview of the board.

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2017:

Go to wbresults.nic.in .

. Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Examination 2017

Enter your roll number and other details.

After submitting results will be displayed

Download the results

Take a print out

