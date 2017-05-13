West Bengal Imam finally takes red beacon off his car

Maulana Noor-ul-Rehman Barkati has finally removed the red beacon from his car. The Imam who was in the news for refusing to remove the 'lal batti,' finally changed his mind. It is however unclear what led to this changed decision of his.

It may be recalled that the Imam had said that it was the British who gave him permission to keep the red beacon on the car. He said that India still follows the British laws. This was the logic he derived while justifying his decision to keep the red beacon on his car.

On Friday he went a step ahead to say that he would remove the red beacon only if the Prime Minister gave up the special security allotted to him. If the PM and his cabinet colleagues forego their security, I would take off the red beacon. The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has not asked me to take off the red beacon. Why should I take it off the defiant Imam had said.

OneIndia News