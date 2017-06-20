Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar Governor, Tripathi gets additional charge

After Ram Nath Kovind was nominated as NDA's Presidential candidate, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has been given additional charge as Bihar Governor .

Meanwhile, Ram Nath Kovind's resignation as Governor of Bihar has been accepted by President Pranab Mukherjee.

The BJP's parliamentary board which met on Monday decided that Kovind will be the candidate. This was announced by BJP's national president Amit Shah.

Kovind will file his nomination on June 23. The board meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was attended by the BJP's national president, Amit Shah, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari, among others.

While Modi had already made up his mind, there were various names that came up for consideration during the BJP's parliamentary board meeting on Monday. During the deliberations, the names of Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and even TC Ghelot were proposed by the members of the party.

However, Modi made it clear that he wanted his cabinet to remain strong.

OneIndia News