West Bengal: Congress, BJP,CPM leaders stopped from visiting violence-hit Basirhat

Opposition party leaders who are leading the delegation to violence-hit Basirhat have been stopped by West Bengal police on Friday. Clashes broke out in Basirhat over a controversial Facebook post.

Congress delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly were stopped at Michael Nagar.

Earlier, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Mohammed Salim was stopped twice by the police. He was stopped by the police 50 km before Basirhat in North 24 Paraganas district. The state government has deployed heavy security.

The Left leader's visit comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah on Thursday constituted a team that will submit the report to the party President after visiting the communal violence-affected areas.

A team comprising Om Mathur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Satyapal Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya will visit the areas affected by the clashes over the Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a teenager who made a controversial post on the social media site that led to violence in North 24 Parganas was produced in court and sent to Basirhat jail on Thursday.

Teenager who made post on a social site that led to violence in North 24 Parganas was produced in court&sent to #Basirhat jail earlier t'day pic.twitter.com/oviSrkR7Uy — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

Yesterday, a person injured in the Basirhat communal violence died at a Kolkata hospital.

Basirhat is the epicenter of the violence that began in Bengal's North 24 Parganas. Adjoining areas, including Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur, and Tentulia, witnessed a communal flare-up following a post by a youth on Facebook earlier this week. Internet services continued to be disrupted and paramilitary forces and police remained posted in the troubled area.

