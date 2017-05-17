West Bengal Civic polls results : TMC takes early lead

Counting has began in seven municipal bodies in West Bengal on Wednesday with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress hoping to trounce the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in the hills.

According to the latest reports, TMC wins Mirik municipal election by winning 6 out of 9 wards. This is the first time any political party from the plains has won the election in the hills.

So far, the ruling Trinamool Congress has won four of seven municipalities and 60 wards out of 73 (or 82%) in Mirik, Domkal, Pujali and Raiganj. The four victories will bolster chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is fighting a series of corruption allegations and asked people to vote based on her record of development.

The election results in seven municipalities is expected to set the ground for the 2018 panchayat and Lok Sabha elections.

The seven civic bodies that went for polls are, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik Notified Area Authority in the Hills besides Domkal in Murshidabad, Pujali in South 24-Parganas, and Raiganj in North Dinajpur.

