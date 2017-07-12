West Bengal BJP IT cell secretary arrested for spreading fake news

The Criminal Investigating Department on Wednesday arrested West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell secretary for spreading fake news and creating communal disharmony.

Tarun Sengupta, Secretary BJP IT Cell, was arrested from Asansol. This is the latest such arrest in Bengal since communal violence erupted in North 24 Parganas near Kolkata recently.

The accused had posted this video on April 17 during Ram Navami celebrations.

Tarun Sengupta, Secretary BJP IT Cell, Asansol, WB, arrested today for spreading fake news and creating communal disharmony. pic.twitter.com/GRWSPPnMq5 — CID West Bengal (@CIDWestBengal) July 12, 2017

However, the CID noticed it recently and Sengupta was nabbed. The post had allegedly named two IPS officers from the minority community and had claimed that they were deliberately targeting Hindus, reports Indian Express.

A couple of days ago, Kolkata police had registered two cases against BJP leader Nupur Sharma for sharing an image of Gujarat riots and using the photograph to protest the recent Basirhat violence. According to police sources, they will take strict action against anyone who tries to use social networking site to create law and order problem in State.

(OneIndia News)