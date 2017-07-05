West Bengal BJP asks Mamata to resign; demands President's rule

West Bengal BJP on Wednesday demanded President's rule and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over her inability to control communal violence in the state.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told media that the government of West Bengal hides everything. BJP's attack on ruling-TMC government came in the wake of communal violence in the Beduria of 24 North Parganas district.

'Rajnath as Home Minster was not officially informed,' BJP claimed.

'Last three days police were a mute spectator when Hindus were attacked. The administration has not taken any step,' BJP leader claimed. He demanded of central government's intervention and requested it to impose Article 356 of the Indian Constitution.

The present government is completely inactive in controling communal clashes as riots were reported from Kaliachak, Illambazar and now Beduria.

'Mamata's patronization towards Muslim has become fatal situation foŕ Hindus,' he added. He recalled former Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid Nur-ur-Rahman Barkati's remark that unless Mamata says he would not resign.

