Week after joining militancy, Kashmiri boy returns home

Srinagar, Jun 1: A teenaged Kashmiri boy, who had joined militancy just a week back, is back home, state police said on Thursday without sharing details.

Tufail Mir (19), a student of Degree College Bemina, went missing from his home a week ago and had reportedly joined militancy.

"He is at his home, with his people," Deputy Inspector General of police, central Kashmir range, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, told reporters when asked about his status.

He, however, did not share any details about whether Mir was arrested or he had surrendered. When asked, Bhat said, "Why should we tell you whether it was arrest or surrender?"

In the recent months, a number of locals have joined militant ranks, particularly Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

Tufail, a resident of Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, was believed to be the fifth youth from Srinagar to have joined militancy in the last one year. After his disappearance, his family had sought public help in tracing him.

Later, his picture in a camaouflage T- shirt and holding an AK rifle surfaced on the social media.

