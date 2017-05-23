Wedding turns violent after clash over music in UP

Saharanpur, May 23: A wedding in Saharanpur turned ghastly after two groups clashed over the music played by the DJ, which left three persons injured, the police said on Tuesday.

The wedding ceremoby of Deepak was in full swing on Monday when an argument broke out between two groups over the music. Batons and sharp weapons were used in the clash, they said.

"Three persons were injured in the clash due to the use of batons and sharp weapons," Sharanpur SP Prabal Pratap Singh said.

Three persons have been arrested and a search is on for others, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Saharanpur.

PTI