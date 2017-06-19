Weather update: Monsoon to be delayed in Central India

The monsoon will be delayed by week to establish itself over Central India. This would however not affect the overall rainfall in June. The chief forecaster ofthe Indian Meteorological Department D S Pai said that there is moisture in the air and thunderstorm along with rain. However the monsoon has been delayed over Central India because of strong rain in the east.

As of June 17, the country got 79.6 mm of rain, 9% more than the average 72.8 mm it receives in the first fortnight of June. Rain in Central India is, in fact, 21% more than what is normal for this time.

The updated forecast on June 6 states that rainfall was likely to be 96% of the historical average in northwest India, 100% of the LPA (the 50-year average of the monsoon rains) over central India, 99% over the south peninsula, and 96% over northeast India, with a model error of plus or minus 8%.

The IMD said last week that the southwest monsoon had advanced across some parts of Central and eastern Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of Odisha, and the rest of West Bengal.

It had reached Karnataka, Goa and the Konkan on the western coast while on the eastern coast it covered Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, parts of Telangana and the North East.

OneIndia News