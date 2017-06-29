Weather: June 30 forecast, Monsoon to hit Delhi in 36 hours

Weather: Delhi would see scattered thundertorms. Also, possibilities of few heavy spells cannot be ruled out over Mumbai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 30.

Bengaluru:

Vigorous Monsoon gave heavy to very heavy rains over Konkan and Goa, Kerala as well as Coastal Karnataka. The garden city would witness cloudy weather on June 30. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 62 per cent.

Delhi:

The residents of Delhi has been witnessing rains since June 28. Monsoon to make onset over Delhi anytime since the date of arrival is around June 28, however, a delay can be considered normal. According to Skymet weather, rains and thunderstorms will continue to over Delhi and adjoiing areas for the next few days. However, the capital city would witness thundertorms weather conditions on June 30. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and Humidity around 75 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Monsoon will remain normal over northeastern states, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, foothills of Bihar and Southeast Rajasthan. As per the weathermen, the city will witness mostly cloudy weather on June 30 with the maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 73 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars have been witnessing heavy rains with Monsoon showers increasing at a massive rate. As per weathermen at Skymet, moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue for another 24 hours or so. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 30. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.

Chennai:

Monsoon will give subdued rains over rest of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Rayalasema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 30 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 54 per cent.

