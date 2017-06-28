Weather: June 29 forecast, good rains likely in Hyderabad

Weather: Bengaluru would see cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of thunderstorm cannot be ruled out over Mumbai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 29.

[Weather: June 28 forecast, cloudy conditions expected in Bengaluru]

Bengaluru:

Good rains are also possible over Coastal Karnataka, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, east and central districts of Madhya Pradesh. The garden city will witness mostly cloudy weather on June 29. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 63 per cent.

Delhi:

The most awaited Delhi rains as predicted by Skymet Weather showed up on June 28. According to Skymet Weather, this change in the weather conditions can be attributed the trough running north of Delhi. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 29. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and Humidity around 74 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Scattered light rain may occur over Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Interior Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Odisha, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and East Uttar Pradesh. As per the weathermen, the conditions in the city will remain favourable for rain and thundershowers of varying intensity to continue for another 24 hours as well. The Biryani city will witness partly cloudy weather on June 29 with the maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Monsoon is in full swing, with heavy rains battering the city for several days now. Several areas and streets were reportedly flooded leading to traffic chaos. Trains were also running behind the schedule. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm on June 29. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

Chennai:

Dry weather is expected to continue in many parts of Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 29 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 38 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News