Weather: June 28 forecast, cloudy conditions expected in Bengaluru

Weather: Bengaluru would see cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly thunderstorm cannot be ruled out over Mumbai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 28.

Bengaluru:

Moderate to heavy rains will continue over many areas of South Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. The garden city will witness mostly cloudy weather on June 28. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet weather, the low pressure over North West Bay of Bengal which is likely to move west-northwestwards. Due to this, humid easterly winds will get prominent and start affecting the Delhi weather from June 28 onwards. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 28. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity around 68 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Light to moderate rains may occur at many places over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. As per the weathermen, the city will witness Mostly Cloudy on June 28 with the maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Gujarat and adjoining Arabian Sea that will once again strengthen the Monsoon surge. And with this, Mumbai rains would start receiving good showers from June 26 or 27, wherein city may receive heavy rains. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 28. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

Chennai:

Isolated rains may occur over West Rajasthan, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Odisha. Partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 28 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 38 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 46 per cent.

