Weather: June 27 forecast, Monsoon rains to return to Delhi

Weather: Bengaluru would see scattered thunderstorm. Also, possibilities of heavy rains cannot be ruled out over Mumbai.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 27.

Bengaluru:

Vigorous Monsoon gave heavy to very heavy rains over Konkan and Goa as well as South Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. The garden city will witness scattered thundertorms weather on June 27. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 26 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 77 per cent.

Delhi:

The wait for the arrival of Southwest Monsoon will finally be over as spell of rain will bring the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi and adjoining areas towards the end of this month. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 27. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity around 61 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Monsoon was normal over Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha in the last 24 hours. As per the weathermen, the city will witness scattered showers on June 27 with the maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, the city of dreams is expected to witness moderate to heavy rains during the next 3 to 4 days. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 27. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Chennai:

Thunderstorm weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 27 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 77 per cent.

[Weather: June 26 forecast, Mumbai to get heavy rainfall in next 24 hours]

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News