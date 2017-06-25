Weather: June 26 forecast, Mumbai to get heavy rainfall in next 24 hours

Weather: Mumbai would see thunderstorm. Also, possibilities of mostly cloudy weather cannot be ruled out over Bengaluru. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 26.

Bengaluru:

Monsoon rains may reappear over the cyber city. Bengaluru remained cloudy and a short spell of light rain were witnessed. The garden city will witness cloudy weather on June 26. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Delhi:

According to Skymet weather, Pre-Monsoon rains have been drenching Delhi since many days. So much so that city has already surpassed its monthly average rainfall of 81.2 mm. Till June 22, the city has recorded 120.2 mm, making the national capital rain surplus. However, the capital city would witness Partly Cloudy weather conditions on June 26. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity around 53 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per weathermen, the Biryani City is likely to witness good Monsoon rain and thundershowers with few moderate spells during the next 24 hours. As per the weathermen, the city will witness Isolated Thunderstorms on June 26 with the maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have been playing games with the city. According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai rains are expected to intensify during the next 24 to 48 hours and the residents of the city of dreams will enjoy those rainy spells during the long weekend period. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 26. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Chennai:

According to Skymet weather, the weather will remain warm and humid over the city during the next 24 hours, however isolated showers cannot be ruled out. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 26 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 52 per cent.

OneIndia News