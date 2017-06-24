Weather: June 25 forecast, Delhi to remain warm and dry

Bengaluru would see cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly dry and uneasy weather cannot be ruled out over Delhi.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 25.

Bengaluru:

The garden city will witness cloudy weather on June 25. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Delhi:

Dry and uneasy weather will continue over many parts of Northwestern plains including Delhi-NCR. However, the capital city would witness partly sunny weather conditions on June 25. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity around 49 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per the weathermen, the city will witness partly cloudy weather conditions on June 25 with the maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 73 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet Weather, the off shore trough that was running along the West Coast from Karnataka to Kerala became insignificant, but has now activated again extending from South Gujarat up to Kerala Coast. Rain and thundershowers will intensify over Mumbai, paving way for some moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 25. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 per cent.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu and Telangana may see subdued rain activity. However, mostly Scattered Thunderstorms weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 25 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 53 per cent.

