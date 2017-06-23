Weather: June 24 forecast, monsoon rains to continue over Mumbai

Weather: Bengaluru would see cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly sunny weather cannot be ruled out over Delhi . Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 24.

Bengaluru:

Skymet Weather predicts light rainfall with isolated moderate showers over the cyber city. However, the garden city will witness cloudy weather on June 24. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Delhi:

The capital city would witness sunny weather conditions on June 24. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity around 54 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Light rains with moderate at one or two places are possible over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana and Southeast Rajasthan. As per the weathermen, the city will witness partly cloudy weather conditions on June 24 with the maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai rains have finally picked up pace on Thursday and some good showers were recorded across the entertainment capital. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 24. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Chennai:

The weather remained mainly dry over Haryana, Delhi, most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Marathwada, northern parts of Gujarat and West Rajasthan on June 23. However, mostly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 24 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 54 per cent.

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

OneIndia News