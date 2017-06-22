Weather: June 23 forecast, cloudy weather likely in Chennai

Weather: Delhi would see scattered thundertorms. Also, possibilities of mostly partly cloudy weather cannot be ruled out over Chennai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 23.

Bengaluru:

The garden city will witness scattered thundertorms weather on June 23. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

Delhi:

According to Skymet weather, Pre-Monsoon rains have been drenching Delhi since many days. So much so that city has already surpassed its monthly average rainfall of 81.2 mm. Till June 22, the city has recorded 120.2 mm, making the national capital rain surplus. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 23. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and Humidity around 61 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Scattered light with isolated moderate rains may occur over North Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and South Gujarat. As per the weathermen, the city will witness scattered thundertorms on June 23 with the maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Gujarat and adjoining Arabian Sea that will once again strengthen the Monsoon surge. And with this, Mumbai rains would start receiving good showers from June 26 or 27, wherein city may receive heavy rains. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 23. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 76 per cent.

Chennai:

Subdued rains will continue over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Madhya Maharashtra. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 23 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 54 per cent.

