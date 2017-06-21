Weather: June 22 forecast, Bengaluru may witness scattered thunderstorms

Weather: Bengaluru would see scattered thundertorms. Also, possibilities of mostly scattered thundertorms cannot be ruled out over Delhi. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 22.

[Also read: Weather: June 21 forecast, rains to continue in Delhi]

Bengaluru:

Scattered light to moderate showers is likely to occur over West and Central Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Interior Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. However, the garden city will witness scattered thundertorms weather on June 22. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Delhi:

According to Skymet weather, Weathermen predict that light to moderate rains will be drenching the city. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 22. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and Humidity around 71 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Southwest Monsoon has already covered the entire state of Telangana including Hyderabad and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. As per the weathermen, the city will witness partly cloudy weather on June 22 with the maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet weather, monsoon surge continues to be weak over Mumbai. As predicted, the city will witness light monsoon rains over Mumbai. Mumbaikars will witness scattered thunderstorm weather conditions on June 22. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 76 per cent.

Chennai:

light rains are possible at few places of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and North Tamil Nadu. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 22 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 54 per cent.

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News