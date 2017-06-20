Weather: June 21 forecast, rains to continue in Delhi

Weather: Chennai would see partly cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly scattered thundertorms cannot be ruled out over Delhi . Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 21.

Bengaluru:

Active Monsoon conditions are expected to prevail over Northeast India, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Karnataka. However, the garden city will witness partly cloudy weather on June 21. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 67 per cent.

Delhi:

According to Skymet weather, sky conditions are still overcast and light rains or drizzling may continue. Monsoon usually reaches Delhi around June 28. On June 22-23, as predicted rains will reduce but light to very light rains at one or two places will continue. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 21. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and Humidity around 71 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Southwest Monsoon has already covered the entire state of Telangana including Hyderabad and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. As per the weathermen, the city will witness more light to moderate showers. Thereafter, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected on June 21 with the maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet weather, monsoon surge continues to be weak over Mumbai. As predicted, the city will witness light monsoon rains over Mumbai. Mumbaikars will witness scattered thunderstorm weather conditions on June 21. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Chennai:

Active monsoon conditions are expected to remain weak over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Marathwada and Telangana. The weather conditions remain favorable for rain and thundershowers. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 21 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 57 per cent.

