Weather: June 20 forecast, light rains likely in Chennai

Weather: Chennai would see light rains. Also, possibilities of mostly scattered thundertorms cannot be ruled out over Delhi. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 20.

[Weather: June 19 forecast, cloudy conditions expected in Delhi]

Bengaluru:

Monsoon 2017 has covered the entire West Coast including Konkan and Goa, Coastal Maharashtra along with the towns close to the Karnataka Coast. The garden city will witness mostly scattered thunderstorms on June 20. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

Delhi:

According to Skymet weather, rains are likely to intensify by Monday evening and by late night and tomorrow, Delhi could see some good rains. Monsoon usually reaches Delhi around June 28. However, the capital city would witness scattered thundertorms weather conditions on June 20. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity around 61 per cent. Meanwhile, places like Noida, Lakshmi Nagar, ITO, Chandni Chowk, AIIMS, and South Extension have already reported good rains.

Hyderabad:

Southwest Monsoon has already engulfed the entire state of Telangana, pouring good rains over most parts of the state including Hyderabad. As per the weathermen, the city will witness some more good Monsoon rain and thundershowers. Thereaftr, scattered Thunderstorms weather conditions is expected on June 20 with the maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 78 per cent.

Mumbai:

Monsoon surge continues to be weak over Mumbai. As a result, the city has only been recording light rains for the last 2-3 days. According to Skymet weather, the city will have to manage will light Monsoon rains only for the next few days. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 20. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Chennai:

As predicted by Skymet weather, Chennai recorded light monsoon rains on Sunday. The weather conditions remain favorable for rain and thundershowers to continue over the city in the next 24 hours. Thereafter, mostly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 20 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 60 per cent.

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News