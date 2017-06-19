Weather: June 19 forecast, cloudy conditions expected in Delhi

Weather: Mumbai would see thunderstorm. Also, possibilities of mostly cloudy weather cannot be ruled out over Delhi. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 19.

Bengaluru:

Monsoon 2017 has covered the entire West Coast including Konkan and Goa, Coastal Maharashtra along with the towns close to the Karnataka Coast. The garden city will witness mostly scattered thunderstorms on June 19. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

The weather conditions have become favourable for another spell of rain and thundershowers over several parts of the national capital. According to weathermen, intensity of rains will vary from light to moderate showers. The capital city would witness partly cloudy weather conditions expected on June 19. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity around 57 per cent

Hyderabad:

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers lashed Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Haryana, North Rajasthan, along the West Coast, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorm is expected on June 19 with the maximum temperature 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 per cent.

Mumbai:

According to Skymet weather, Southwest Monsoon has made a timely onset over Maharashtra and the state have been witnessing good Monsoon rains. Mumbaikars will witness thunderstorm weather conditions on June 19. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Chennai:

According to Skymet weather, Scattered Thunderstorms weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 19 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 60 per cent.

