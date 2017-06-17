Weather: June 18 forecast, Cloudy conditions expected in Chennai

Bengaluru would see mostly light showers. Also, possibilities of mostly Scattered Thunderstorms weather can't be ruled out over Hyderabad.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 18.

Bengaluru:

Monsoon will remain subdued over Coastal Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Interior Karnataka, which will record light rains only. The garden city will witness mostly scattered thunderstorms on June 18. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Delhi:

Weathermen predict that on and off rains are likely to continue till the onset of Monsoon over Delhi. Pre-Monsoon rains will visit the Delhi NCR once again Monday evening onwards. Thereafter, scattered thunderstorms weather conditions expected on June 18. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 38 degree Celsius and Humidity around 53 per cent

Hyderabad:

Monsoon is likely to remain active to vigorous over northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, while it will be active over South Konkan, Karnataka Coast to North Kerala Coast, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. Rains are expected to continue lashing the state for the next 24 hours but will reduce gradually thereafter. Thunderstorm is expected on June 18 with the maximum temperature 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 88 per cent.



Mumbai:

According to Skymet weather, Monsoon will stay subdued over Gujarat and North Konkan including Mumbai. Mumbaikars will witness scattered thunderstorms weather conditions on June 18. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 78 per cent.



Chennai:

According to Skymet weather, subdued rains are expected over Interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Northeast India. Partly Cloudy conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 18 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 57 per cent.

