Weather: June 17 forecast, light showers expected in Mumbai

Mumbai would see mostly light showers. Also, possibilities of mostly thunderstorm weather can't be ruled out over Hyderabad.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 17.

Bengaluru:

Monsoon will remain subdued over Coastal Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Interior Karnataka, which will record light rains only. The garden city will witness mostly cloudy weather on June 17. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi had been witnessing extremely hot weather conditions with maximums soaring sky high for quite some time now. But the capital city of India on June 16 woke up to a rain soaked morning. The rain was triggered by a western disturbance which occurred in Pakistan. These conditions may likely o continue for the next few days. Thereafter, mostly sunny weather conditions expected on June 17. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 39 degree Celsius and Humidity around 47 per cent

Hyderabad:

During the last 24 hours, Monsoon was active to vigorous in parts of Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, North Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana and West Bengal. With the onset of Monsoon over Telangana, the dry spell took a backseat and the state has been witnessing good rains. The city is currently witnessing lightning and thunderclouds. Thunderstorm is expected on June 17 with the maximum temperature 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 92 per cent.



Mumbai:

According to Skymet weather, Monsoon conditions will continue to give moderate to heavy showers in the entertainment city in the next 24 hours. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on June 17. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.



Chennai:

According to Skymet weather, subdued rains are expected over Interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Northeast India. Partly Cloudy conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 17 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 56 per cent.

