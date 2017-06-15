Weather: June 16 forecast, Thunderstorm likely in Hyderabad

Bengaluru would see mostly cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly thunderstorm weather can be ruled out over Hyderabad.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 16.



Bengaluru:

Good monsoon rains are expected over entire Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Odisha. West Assam and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. The garden city will witness partly cloudy weather on June 16. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 63 per cent.

Delhi:

The capital city of India, Delhi is experiencing heatwave conditions. Thereafter mostly sunny weather conditions expected on June 16. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 39 degree Celsius and Humidity around 41 per cent

Hyderabad:

Ever since the onset monsoon over the city, the rains have picked up pace over the city. The city is currently witnessing lightning and thunderclouds. Normal Monsoon conditions were observed over Kerala, Coastal and South Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra and Northeast India.

Meanwhile, Monsoon remained weak over Interior Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, and Marathwada. Weathermen predict that moderate showers are likely to lash several parts of Telangana including Hyderabad in next 2-3 hours. Thunderstorm is expected on June 16 with the maximum temperature 30 degree Celsius and Humidity around 95 per cent.



Mumbai:

According to Skymet weather, light to moderate Monsoon showers are expected in the entertainment city in the next 24 hours. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on June 16. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.



Chennai:

According to Skymet weather, subdued rains are expected over Interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Northeast India. Mostly Cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on June 16 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 55 per cent.

