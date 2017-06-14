Weather: June 15 forecast, Delhi to remain warm and dry

Weather: Chennai would see mostly cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly sunny weather can be ruled out over Delhi. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 15.

Bengaluru:

The capital city of Karnataka have already been witnessing light rains for the past few days. These weather conditions are likely to prevail over the city for few days. On June 13, the city witnessed cloudy weather and light showers in some part of the areas. However, the garden city will witness scattered thunderstorms with the maximum temperature around 28 degree Celsius and humidity at around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi has once again become dry and northwesterly winds have once again started blowing from Rajasthan region over Delhi and adjoining parts. The temperature is likely to rise and the dry weather conditions are likely to continue throughout the week. The city will witness mostly sunny weather conditions on June 15 while the maximum temperature will be around 42 degree Celsius and humidity around 30 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Since the monsoon has reached Hyderabad, good rains are expected over the city. These rain activities are expected to decrease June 19 onward. Hyderabad will witness thunderstorm weather conditions across the city on June 15 and people will enjoy the rainy spells. The maximum temeprature will be around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 97 per cent.

Mumbai:

Monsoon rains in Mumbai have also picked up pace. As Southwest Monsoon has finally made an onset over Mumbai, Mumbaikars have a reason to rejoice. According to Skymet weather, these monsoon rains are likely to reduce before falling heavily again. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm on June 15 with the maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 per cent.

Chennai:

Chennai will witness on and off showers since the monsoon rains will begin in the month of July. The city until the next week will expect cloudy weather conditions. On June 15, Chennai will witness partly cloudly weather and maximum temperature will be around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity around 53 per cent.

OneIndia News