Weather: June 14 forecast, Cloudy weather expected in Bengaluru

Weather: Bengaluru would see mostly cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of scattered rains can be ruled out over Hyderabad. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 14.

Bengaluru:

The capital city of Karnataka has been receiving light rains and these showers were not continuous as they were a few days ago. The gardenc ity will witness mostly cloudy weather on June 14 with the maximum temperature around 29 degree Celsius and humidity over 71 per cent.

Delhi:

It was a partly cloudy Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 41 per cent. Delhiites may witness mostly sunny weather with maximum temperature around 41 degree Celsius and humidity around 31 per cent.

Hyderabad:

After battling with intense summer heat, relief in the form of good rains finally arrived in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. According to Skymet weather, city will likely to witness light to moderate spells only for the next four to five days, that too during the early morning or late afternoon hours. These rains would bring the temperatures down, but warm and humid weather would continue to persist in the city. With this, scattered rains are expected to continue over Hyderabad on June 14 with a maximum temperature around 31 degree Celsius and Humidity around 93 per cent.

Mumbai:

The south west monsoon has finally ariiived in Mumbai. Since, last week, the entertainment city have been witnessing pre-monsoon showers which has even affected the traffic. According to the Skymet weather, the weather forecast predicts that rains will pick up pace over Mumbai and adjoining areas. However, Mumbai will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 14 with a maximum temperature around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 per cent.

Chennai:

Since last few days, isolated light rain has occurred over Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Skymet Weather expects the weather conditions to remain almost dry. However, isolated rains may occur during late afternoon or evening hours between June 14 and 16. Partly Cloudy weather is expected in Chennai on June 14 with maximum temperature around 37 degree Celsius and humidity over 56 per cent.

