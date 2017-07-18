Weather: July 19 forecast, Hyderabad rains to intensify

Hyderabad would see heavy rains. Also, possibilities of isolated light rainfall cannot be ruled out over Bengaluru. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for July 19.

Bengaluru:

The city has been witnessing subdued monsoon conditions. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, a few good spell of rains and thundershowers are not expected to occur over Bengaluru. However, the garden city would witness light rainfall on July 19. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Delhi

Delhi has been witnessing some good spells. As per Skymet Weather, the intensity of rains is likely to increase by July 20. On and off rains will continue until July 23. However, the capital city would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rainfall on July 19. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and Humidity around 67 per cent.

Hyderabad

At present, Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rainfall that has brought the normal life to a standstill and left the traffic crawling during peak hours. Despite the rain, the residents have participated in Bonalu festival int he city. According to Skymet Weather, many parts of Telangana including Hyderabad will receive moderate showers with one or two heavy spells. As per the weathermen, the intensity of rain is anticipated to increase over Telangana for the next 48 hours. The city will witness cloudy sky with a few spells of rain on July 19 with the maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 94 per cent.

Mumbai

Mumbai has been receiving continuous heavy showers throwing normal life out of gear. According to Skymet Weather, Mumbai rains are expected to remain heavy to very heavy during the next 24 to 48 hours. Mumbaikars will witness cloudy sky with Heavy rain on July 19. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.

Chennai

Chennai has been remained mostly dry with few spells of rain in the month of June. As per Skymet Weather, at present mostly cloudy sky with Light rain is expected all over Chennai on July 19 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 52 per cent.

