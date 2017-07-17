Weather: July 18 forecast, Mumbai to witness heavy rains

Hyderabad would see heavy rains. Also, possibilities of cloudy weather cannot be ruled out over Chennai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for July 18.

Bengaluru:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, active Monsoon conditions will be seen over South Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Marathwada, Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh and Southeast Madhya Pradesh. However, the garden city would witness mostly Scattered Showers weather on July 18. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 26 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Delhi

Delhi rains have finally made a comeback. However, this will be only for a shorter duration. As per Skymet Weather, warm and humid weather will continue over Delhi NCR for the next 2 to 3 days.

However, the capital city would witness scattered Thunderstorms weather conditions on July 18. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity around 68 per cent.

Hyderabad

According to Skymet Weather, many parts of Telangana including Hyderabad will receive moderate showers with one or two heavy spells. As per the weathermen, the city will witness rainy weather on July 18 with the maximum temperature of 24 degree Celsius and humidity around 99 per cent.

Mumbai

Mumbai has been receiving continuous heavy showers for the past three days, throwing normal life out of gear. According to Skymet Weather, heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.

Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on July 18. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 per cent.

Chennai

As per Skymet Weather, at present cloudy sky persists over the state capital of Tamil Nadu. However, mostly cloudy or sunny weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on July 18 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 53 per cent.

