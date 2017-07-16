Weather: July 17 forecast, Hyderabad to witness good rains

Bengaluru would see cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of scattered Thunderstorms weather cannot be ruled out over Delhi.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for July 17.

Bengaluru:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, weather conditions are likely to remain cloudy over the city. In fact, the possibility of light rains over the capital city of Karnataka cannot be ruled out. However, the garden city would witness mostly cloudy weather on July 17. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 65 per cent.

Delhi

As per Skymet Weather, Delhi along with the neighboring regions of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad will continue to see dry and humid weather, with short spell of rains. However, the capital city would witness scattered Thunderstorms weather conditions on July 17. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity around 70 per cent.

Hyderabad

According to Skymet Weather, a low pressure area is persisting over Northwest Bay of Bengal across North Odisha Coast. Due to the shifting of the systems, cloudy weather along with few light showers will continue to occur over the city during the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the possibility of heavy rainfall is slightly bleak over the City of Nizams. As per the weathermen, the city will witness scattered thunderstorms on July 17 with the maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Mumbai

According to Skymet Weather, the glamorous city of India is likely to witness more showers. In fact, the intensity of these rains is expected to be moderate with isolated heavy. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on July 1.7 The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Chennai

As per Skymet Weather, at present cloudy sky persists over the state capital of Tamil Nadu. However, mostly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on July 17 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 51 per cent.

OneIndia News