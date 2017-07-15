Weather: July 16 forecast, cloudy weather expected in Bengaluru

Bengaluru would see cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of thunderstorm weather cannot be ruled out over Delhi.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for July 16.

Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru has been witnessing subdued Monsoon conditions for a long time now.However, the garden city would witness cloudy weather on July 16. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 63 per cent.

Delhi

As per Skymet Weather, the intensity of rains may see a slight increase in rains over Delhi and NCR after 24 hours. However, the capital city would witness thunderrstorm weather conditions on July 16. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity around 74 per cent.

Hyderabad

According to Skymet weather, Rainfall will increase over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana including Hyderabad. As per the weathermen, the city will witness cloudy weather on July 16 with the maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Mumbai

As per weathermen at Skymet, more Mumbai rains are expected to continue. In fact, the showers will remain between moderate to heavy only. Also, there are chances of a few sharp spells of rain also in some parts of the city. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on July 16. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.

Chennai

According to Skymet Weather, cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on July 16 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 54 per cent.

