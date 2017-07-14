Weather: July 15 forecast, Cloudy conditions expected in Hyderabad

Weather: Bengaluru would see Scattered Showers. Also, possibilities of cloudy weather cannot be ruled out over Chennai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on July 15.

Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru has been witnessing subdued Monsoon conditions for a long time now. The garden city would witness Scattered Showers on July 15. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 26 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet Weather, the reason for the prevalence of dry weather over Delhi including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad can be attributed to the shift of the trough which was over Punjab and was extending up to East India across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. However, the capital city would witness partly cloudy weather conditions on July 15. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity around 69 per cent.

Hyderabad

According to Skymet weather, As per Skymet weather, rain intensity is likely to increase around July 18 and 19 which would make the weather pleasant. As per the weathermen, the city will witness cloudy weather on July 15 with the maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars have been witnessing good rains during the last 24 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet, during the next 24 to 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to witness moderate showers with isolated heavy rainy spells. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on July 15. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.

Chennai:

According to Skymet Weather, Scattered light rain may occur over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on July 15 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 60 per cent.

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News