Weather: July 14 forecast, Mumbai to get heavy rain spells

Weather: Mumbai would see heavy rains. Also, possibilities of mostly light rainfall cannot be ruled out over Bengaluru. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on July 14.

Bengaluru:

The city of Bengaluru has been witnessing subdued Monsoon conditions for a long time now. However, as per Skymet Weather, the silicon city is likely to remain almost dry and the possibility of light rainfall activity on some occasions cannot be ruled over the city. The garden city would witness Scattered Showers on July 14. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 67 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet Weather, Delhi and the adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will get a chance to witness rains for another 2-3 days. However, the capital city would witness partly cloudy weather conditions on July 14. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity around 64 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The condition is favorable for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon shortly and is likely to cover the entire country during the next few days. According to Skymet weather, Monsoon activity will increase over West Coast Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Telangana. As per the weathermen, the city will witness Light Rain Showers weather on July 14 with the maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 76m per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars have been witnessing good rains during the last 24 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat will again gear up for some good rains now. Mumbaikars will witness Thunderstorm weather conditions on July 14. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Chennai:

According to Skymet Weather, Down South, light rains are possible over Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and North Tamil Nadu but South Tamil Nadu will remain dry. However, Mostly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on July 14 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 58 per cent.

Stay tuned for more weather updates.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News