Weather: July 13 forecast, cloudy conditions expected in Bengaluru

Weather: Delhi would see partly cloudy weather. Also, possibilities of mostly cloudy weather cannot be ruled out over Mumbai. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on July 13.

Bengaluru:

Subdued rainfall activity to continue over Kerala, Karnataka and south Madhya Maharashtra. The garden city would witness mostly cloudy weather on July 13. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 22 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 87 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet Weather rains though light and patchy in nature are expected to continue over Delhi including over the adjoining districts such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. However, the capital city would witness partly cloudy weather conditions on July 13. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and Humidity around 84 per cent.

Hyderabad:

According to Skymet weather, the intensity of rains will reduce, humid and warm weather conditions will return over Hyderabad and adjoining areas. However, light rains are still possible over Hyderabad but any moderate to heavy showers are ruled out for the next two to three days. As per the weathermen, the city will witness haze weather on July 13 with the maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbaikars have been witnessing good rains during the last 24 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet, good rains are possible over Northeastern parts of Madhya Maharashtra. Mumbaikars will witness Haze weather conditions on July 13. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Chennai:

According to Skymet Weather, rains are likely to subside during the next 24 hours and weather will go mainly dry again. However, partly cloudy weather conditions is expected all over Chennai on July 13 and the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and Humidity will be around 78 per cent.

OneIndia News