Weakened Congress rides on SP cycle: BJP

Panaji, Jan 22: The Congress is so weakened that it is riding on Akhilesh Yadav's 'cycle' in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday. Naidu also called the Congress a sinking ship, referring to an exodus of its leaders in recent times.

"The country is moving towards the BJP and the Congress is getting weakened and weakened," Naidu told a rally at Porvorim, a suburb of the Goa capital. "So weakened that you must have seen they were even willing to sit behind the cycle of Akhilesh. In some states it is not (even) there. They are disappearing from one state after another," he added.

"Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Former Arunachal Chief Minister quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The UP Congress chief quit the Congress and joined the BJP. This is happening because the Congress is a sinking ship," Naidu said.

Adding that the Left was no longer a threat in India, Naidu said the Bharatiya Janata Party would take power in Karnataka in the next elections and Kerala was the saffron party's next target.

"Now Left can never be right, try to understand what I am saying. The Left is left out. "In Karnataka, this time opposition, next time position. The BJP is going to come to power. And soon BJP will come to power in Kerala," he said.

IANS